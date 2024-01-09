Moore and Fairleigh Dickinson host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (7-15) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-10, 0-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-15) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-10, 0-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Chicago State Cougars after Sean Moore scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-63 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights are 3-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 3-9 on the road. Chicago State is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 78.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.5 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 17.7 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.