Moore and Drexel host N.C. A&T

Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -13.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Justin Moore scored 22 points in Drexel’s 77-55 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies are 1-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons are 3-0 against conference opponents. Drexel is eighth in the CAA scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

N.C. A&T scores 69.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 63.1 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 73.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 83.2 N.C. A&T gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Dragons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Moore is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.