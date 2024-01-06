Moody leads Montana against South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana Grizzlies (9-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana Grizzlies (9-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Aanen Moody scored 36 points in Montana’s 96-86 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-1 at home. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Laolu Oke paces the Grizzlies with 8.0 boards.

The Coyotes have gone 2-4 away from home. South Dakota is second in the Summit League scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Montana averages 76.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.5 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moody is averaging 16.1 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Bostyn Holt is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

