Montgomery, Rhode Island Rams take on the Davidson Wildcats

Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams visit Grant Huffman and the Davidson Wildcats in A-10 action.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Davidson has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 1-0 in conference matchups. Rhode Island is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Davidson scores 71.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 11.6 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. David Skogman is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.