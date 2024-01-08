Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams visit conference foe Davidson

Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grant Huffman and the Davidson Wildcats host Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Davidson scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Rams are 1-0 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 2.7.

Davidson scores 71.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 11.6 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Cam Estevez is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 7.7 points. Jaden House is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.