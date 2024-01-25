Montana visits Portland State after Whitney’s 24-point game

Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 4-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 4-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (11-8, 2-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Portland State Vikings after Brandon Whitney scored 24 points in Montana’s 77-62 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings are 5-1 in home games. Portland State has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 4-2 in conference games. Montana is the Big Sky leader with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dischon Thomas averaging 4.4.

Portland State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings.

Laolu Oke is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.