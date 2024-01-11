Montana State wins 79-50 over Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker’s 17 points helped Montana State defeat Northern Arizona 79-50 on Thursday night. Walker added…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker’s 17 points helped Montana State defeat Northern Arizona 79-50 on Thursday night.

Walker added six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Robert Ford III added 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds and three steals. Brian Goracke shot 2 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lumberjacks (7-9, 0-2) were led by Trenton McLaughlin, who recorded 13 points. Carson Basham added nine points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. In addition, Ryan Abelman had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

