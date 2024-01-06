Montana State visits South Dakota State following Walker’s 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (6-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Montana State Bobcats (6-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -12; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Brandon Walker scored 20 points in Montana State’s 82-76 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits are 4-2 in home games. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 5.3.

The Bobcats are 2-4 on the road. Montana State is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Brian Goracke is averaging 15.9 points for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

