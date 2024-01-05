Montana State visits South Dakota State after Walker’s 20-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (6-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Montana State Bobcats (6-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Brandon Walker scored 20 points in Montana State’s 82-76 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits are 4-2 in home games. South Dakota State is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 2-4 on the road. Montana State is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Dakota State averages 74.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 73.6 Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Brian Goracke is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

