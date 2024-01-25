Montana State travels to Sacramento State for conference matchup

Montana State Bobcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Ford III and the Montana State Bobcats take on Duncan Powell and the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky play.

The Hornets have gone 5-2 in home games. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Powell averaging 5.4.

The Bobcats are 4-2 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacramento State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Ford is averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Brian Goracke is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

