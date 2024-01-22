Montana State plays Idaho State following Ford’s 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Robert Ford III scored 30 points in Montana State’s 87-77 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 6-5 in home games. Montana State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ford averaging 6.7.

The Bengals are 2-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.9 points. Ford is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

