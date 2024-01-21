Montana State hosts Idaho State after Ford’s 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Robert Ford III scored 30 points in Montana State’s 87-77 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 6-5 in home games. Montana State is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 2-4 in conference games. Idaho State is eighth in the Big Sky with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 6.0.

Montana State scores 74.1 points, 5.6 more per game than the 68.5 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ford is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Brayden Parker is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.