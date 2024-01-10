Montana State and Northern Arizona face off for conference showdown

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 4-4 in home games. Montana State is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 in conference games. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Montana State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 66.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 74.7 Montana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.7 points. Robert Ford III is averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

