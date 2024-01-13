Montana plays Northern Arizona after Whitney’s 24-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Brandon Whitney scored 24 points in Montana’s 98-92 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-2 at home. Montana leads the Big Sky with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dischon Thomas averaging 4.5.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Montana is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 65.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Montana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 15.1 points. Oakland Fort is shooting 37.8% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.