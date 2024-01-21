Montana hosts Weber State following Threatt’s 24-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (12-7, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (12-6, 3-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Weber State Wildcats (12-7, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (12-6, 3-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Montana Grizzlies after Blaise Threatt scored 24 points in Weber State’s 88-65 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Laolu Oke paces the Grizzlies with 7.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Tew averaging 1.6.

Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.5 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 76.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 71.8 Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is averaging 15.4 points for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

