Montana hosts Weber State following Threatt’s 24-point game

Weber State Wildcats (12-7, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (12-6, 3-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Montana Grizzlies after Blaise Threatt scored 24 points in Weber State’s 88-65 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 in home games. Montana averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in conference matchups. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 11.0.

Montana makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Weber State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Jones is averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

