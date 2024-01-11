Montana hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Montana Grizzlies after Saint Thomas scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-82 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-1 at home. Montana is second in the Big Sky with 15.3 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 3.7.

The Bears are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky scoring 80.1 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Montana scores 77.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 78.1 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.5 points. Dischon Thomas is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Saint Thomas is scoring 18.0 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.