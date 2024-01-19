Montana faces Montana State after Thomas’ 22-point game

Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Montana State Bobcats after Dischon Thomas scored 22 points in Montana’s 90-47 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 6-4 at home. Montana State has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 in conference play. Montana is second in the Big Sky scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 8.0.

Montana State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Laolu Oke is averaging 7.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

