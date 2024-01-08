Monmouth wins 81-62 over Northeastern

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 29 points as Monmouth beat Northeastern 81-62 on Monday night. Rice…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 29 points as Monmouth beat Northeastern 81-62 on Monday night.

Rice shot 11 for 12, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (9-6, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Jakari Spence scored 11 points and added five assists. Jaret Valencia finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Harold Woods led the Huskies (5-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Masai Troutman added 13 points for Northeastern. Chris Doherty also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.