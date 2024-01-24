Monmouth takes on Stony Brook after Rice’s 25-point game

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-10, 2-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-10, 2-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Xander Rice scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 85-77 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves are 6-3 on their home court. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Andre Snoddy leads the Seawolves with 6.6 boards.

The Hawks are 3-3 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.5 points for the Seawolves.

Rice is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 21.3 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

