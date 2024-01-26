Monmouth takes on Hofstra, seeks 10th straight home win

Hofstra Pride (11-9, 4-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 3-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (11-9, 4-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 3-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Hofstra.

The Hawks are 7-1 in home games. Monmouth is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride have gone 4-3 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 5.5.

Monmouth’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 75.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.6 Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Pride match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 21.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

