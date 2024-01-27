Monmouth takes home win streak into matchup with Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (11-9, 4-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 3-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (11-9, 4-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 3-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Hofstra trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Jakari Spence averaging 4.1.

The Pride are 4-3 in conference play. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Monmouth averages 71.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 70.8 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 75.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.6 Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Pride face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 21.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

