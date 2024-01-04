Monmouth plays Towson, looks for 7th straight home win

Towson Tigers (7-6) at Monmouth Hawks (7-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Towson Tigers (7-6) at Monmouth Hawks (7-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Towson looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 4-1 on their home court. Monmouth gives up 73.6 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-1 in road games. Towson is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Monmouth is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Monmouth gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Christian May is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.