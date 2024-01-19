Monmouth faces Hampton following Rice’s 27-point showing

Hampton Pirates (4-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 2-3 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (4-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 2-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Hampton Pirates after Xander Rice scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 78-74 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks are 6-1 on their home court. Monmouth has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Pirates are 0-6 in conference matchups. Hampton allows 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Monmouth is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.9% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 21.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.4 points. Kyrese Mullen is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

