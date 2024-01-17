Monmouth faces Drexel after Rice’s 34-point game

Monmouth Hawks (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-6, 5-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays…

Monmouth Hawks (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-6, 5-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays the Drexel Dragons after Xander Rice scored 34 points in Monmouth’s 94-83 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dragons are 6-1 on their home court. Drexel is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Drexel’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Drexel allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Rice is shooting 40.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

