Mogbo leads San Francisco against San Diego after 30-point performance

San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the San Diego Toreros after Jonathan Mogbo scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 92-88 overtime victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros have gone 9-2 in home games. San Diego has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons are 1-0 in WCC play. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 16.1 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.8.

San Diego scores 72.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 61.1 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 78.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.1 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Dons match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Patton Jr. is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 blocks for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Mogbo is averaging 14.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.