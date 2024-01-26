Mitchell’s 21 lead Canisius past Manhattan 82-70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell had 21 points in Canisius’ 82-70 victory against Manhattan on Friday night. Mitchell also…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell had 21 points in Canisius’ 82-70 victory against Manhattan on Friday night.

Mitchell also contributed 15 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tre Dinkins scored 18 points and added five rebounds and eight assists. Siem Uijtendaal shot 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Seydou Traore led the way for the Jaspers (4-13, 1-7) with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Shaquil Bender added 11 points for Manhattan. In addition, Jaden Winston had 10 points and five steals. The loss is the 10th straight for the Jaspers.

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius hosts Marist and Manhattanplays Niagara on the road.

