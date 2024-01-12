Mitchell scores 22, UCSB defeats CSU Bakersfield 66-64 in OT on Fontenet’s three-point play

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jason Fontenet converted a three-point play with two seconds to play and Ajay Mitchell scored…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jason Fontenet converted a three-point play with two seconds to play and Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points and UCSB defeat CSU Bakersfield 66-64 in overtime on Thursday.

Mitchell added five rebounds for the Gauchos (9-6, 2-3 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 12 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Cole Anderson had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Fontenet finished with three points.

Corey Stephenson led the Roadrunners (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Marvin McGhee added 12 points for CSU Bakersfield.

