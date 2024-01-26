Mitchell, No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats to visit Mark, Arkansas Razorbacks

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tre…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tre Mitchell and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats visit Tramon Mark and the Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC action Saturday.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-3 in home games. Arkansas allows 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 89.9 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Arkansas averages 76.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 77.3 Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 12.4 more points per game (89.9) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (77.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is averaging 17.8 points for the Razorbacks. Jalen Graham is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

