Mitchell leads UCSB against Long Beach State after 22-point game

Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the Long Beach State Beach after Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points in UCSB’s 66-64 overtime victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Gauchos are 6-2 on their home court. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 77.7 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Beach are 3-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is second in the Big West scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

UCSB scores 77.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 77.6 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Beach match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 19.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Beach: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.