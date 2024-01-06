Mitchell leads No. 14 Duke against Notre Dame after 21-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Duke visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Duke’s 86-66 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish are 5-4 in home games. Notre Dame is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 62.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

