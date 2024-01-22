Mitchell and No. 8 Kentucky host South Carolina

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tre Mitchell scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 105-96 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-1 in home games. South Carolina has a 12-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference matchups. Kentucky averages 91.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

South Carolina is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Kentucky allows to opponents. Kentucky has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 16.7 points for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Antonio Reeves averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.