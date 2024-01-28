Mitchell and Canisius host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Frank Mitchell scored 21 points in Canisius’ 82-70 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-2 in home games. Canisius has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Canisius makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Marist has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Griffins. Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Max Allen is averaging 12.5 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

