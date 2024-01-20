Missouri Tigers face the Florida Gators on 4-game losing streak

Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-9, 0-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-9, 0-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri enters the matchup with Florida after losing four straight games.

The Tigers are 6-4 in home games. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.8 points.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.