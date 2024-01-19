Missouri takes on Florida, seeks to break 4-game skid

Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-9, 0-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-9, 0-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri comes into the matchup against Florida after losing four games in a row.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 in home games. Missouri averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Gators are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is the SEC leader with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 8.4.

Missouri makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Florida averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Samuel is averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.