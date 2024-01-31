Missouri State visits Southern Illinois following Mason’s 22-point showing

Missouri State Bears (12-9, 4-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-7, 6-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (12-9, 4-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-7, 6-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Alston Mason scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 81-70 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis are 10-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 1.6.

The Bears are 4-6 in MVC play. Missouri State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Illinois makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Missouri State scores 6.7 more points per game (71.2) than Southern Illinois gives up (64.5).

The Salukis and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 23 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. AJ Ferguson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Mason is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

