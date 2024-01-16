Missouri State visits Indiana State following Swope’s 24-point showing

Missouri State Bears (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (14-3, 5-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -12.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Missouri State Bears after Isaiah Swope scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 94-64 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 7-0 at home. Indiana State is 12-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-4 against conference opponents. Missouri State averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Indiana State averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 70.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 72.3 Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores. Swope is averaging 18.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Alston Mason is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.