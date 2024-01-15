Missouri State visits Indiana State after Swope’s 24-point game

Missouri State Bears (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (14-3, 5-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Missouri State Bears after Isaiah Swope scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 94-64 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores are 7-0 in home games. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Robbie Avila averaging 5.7.

The Bears are 2-4 in conference play. Missouri State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Indiana State makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Missouri State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Bears match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avila is averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores. Swope is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Alston Mason is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.