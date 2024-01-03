Missouri State takes on Northern Iowa, looks for 8th straight home win

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Bears face Northern Iowa.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Missouri State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Missouri State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than Missouri State gives up (67.3).

The Bears and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Bowen Born averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Nate Heise is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

