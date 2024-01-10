Missouri State hosts Murray State in conference matchup

Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 1-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 1-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers.

The Bears are 5-1 in home games. Missouri State averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Racers are 3-1 in MVC play. Murray State averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Missouri State scores 71.9 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 71.4 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 73.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.3 Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Racers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 assists. Clay is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Wood averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Rob Perry is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

