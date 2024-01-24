Missouri State hosts Drake on 3-game home slide

Drake Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 2-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 2-6 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Drake looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by N.J. Benson averaging 6.7.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in MVC play. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Missouri State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 10.1 more points per game (79.7) than Missouri State gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Atin Wright is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.