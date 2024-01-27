Missouri State faces Valparaiso following Mason’s 36-point showing

Missouri State Bears (11-9, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-14, 2-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (11-9, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-14, 2-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Alston Mason scored 36 points in Missouri State’s 83-80 overtime win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons have gone 5-6 at home. Valparaiso ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Cooper Schwieger leads the Beacons with 5.8 boards.

The Bears are 3-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is second in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.9.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Beacons. Schwieger is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Mason is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.