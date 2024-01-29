Mississippi Valley State visits Southern following Joseph’s 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-20, 0-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-9, 4-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-20, 0-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-9, 4-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -19.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 21 points in Southern’s 80-66 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 at home. Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 35.9 points in the paint led by Joseph averaging 8.8.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaguars. Joseph is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.