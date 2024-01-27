Mississippi Valley State visits Dozier and Grambling

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-19, 0-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-19, 0-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kintavious Dozier scored 27 points in Grambling’s 79-62 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Grambling allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-6 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Grambling’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Tigers and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 8.9 points for the Tigers. Dozier is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 55.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

