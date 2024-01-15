Mississippi Valley State visits Cisse and Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 1-2 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 3 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 1-2 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 70-67 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Grayson Carter leads the Tigers with 4.3 boards.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-3 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points lower than the 51.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 50.5 points per game, 23.9 fewer points than the 74.4 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Delta Devils face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging seven points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 51.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

