Mississippi Valley State skid hits 22 after 54-46 loss to Grambling

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 9:08 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Barnett had 14 points and Grambling beat Mississippi Valley State 54-46 on Saturday night, handing the Delta Devils their 22nd straight loss dating to last season.

Barnett added 12 rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (8-11, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tra’Michael Moton scored 12 points and added four steals. Mikale Stevenson had eight points.

Rayquan Brown led the Delta Devils (0-20, 0-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. Mississippi Valley State also got 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Arecko Gipson. Donovan Sanders also had eight points and four steals.

