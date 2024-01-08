Mississippi Valley State hosts Peek-Green and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Omari Peek-Green scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 63-62 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 0-1 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State gives up 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 34.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Alabama A&M gives up 86.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 6.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Arecko Gipson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Dailin Smith is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Peek-Green is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.