Mississippi State visits Reeves and No. 8 Kentucky

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 97-92 overtime loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Kentucky ranks ninth in the SEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference games. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 5.3.

Kentucky averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 75.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 76.0 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Sheppard is averaging 12 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.