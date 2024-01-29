Mississippi State visits Ole Miss, looks to stop road skid

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 12-0 at home. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SEC play. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 3.1.

Ole Miss makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 assists. Matthew Murrell is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Josh Hubbard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Tolu Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.