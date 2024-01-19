Mississippi State plays Vanderbilt after Smith’s 26-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tolu Smith scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 90-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Mississippi State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Commodores are 0-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mississippi State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.